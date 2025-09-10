Steelers Can't Trade for Tyreek Hill
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are operating under completely different standards entering the 2025 season. This historic NFL franchise has foregone tradition for tradition's sake in favor of bold decision-making. This year's roster is the perfect example, with general manager Omar Khan trading for DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith and signing veterans like Aaron Rodgers, Juan Thornhill and Jabrill Peppers.
The Steelers are all-in on a Super Bowl in 2025, but there's one potential move that would be a bridge too far, even for this new-look team. That move is trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
This is the second year that the Steelers and the speedy receiver have been connected. It makes plenty of sense. The Dolphins and Steelers are familiar trade partners, and they combined for the blockbuster deal of the summer when Miami sent Ramsey and Smith to Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Tyreek Hill wants out of Miami, and the Dolphins want him gone even more, and a trade appears imminent, even if it's not with the Steelers.
Is the Juice Worth the Squeeze?
That's the million-dollar question for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Could they bring Hill in, afford his salary, and make him a happy and positive piece of their locker room? He's gained a not-so-great reputation over his NFL career, and that's carried over into his recent issues with the Dolphins. His off-the-field issues are a noisy distraction, one that many teams won't touch with a 40-foot pole.
The Steelers counter with their solution to any potential issue: Mike Tomlin. The team's head coach played a significant role in recruiting Ramsey and Rodgers, two players who have also faced their own challenges in the NFL. Both of these veterans have come in and become instant leaders for the team. With that in mind, Tomlin might be willing to make some magic once again with another polarizing addition.
More so than the locker room questions, the issue is where Hill fits in this offense. The Arthur Smith system lacks the capacity to support three talented route runners, which is exactly what would happen if the Steelers acquired Hill. The Steelers offense scored 34 points against the Jets by spreading the ball around to multiple weapons. DK Metcalf was the most targeted receiver, but five players registered at least three receptions, and seven caught at least one pass.
Tyreek Hill is a volume receiver. Yes, he's an impeccable route runner, but he's put up his best numbers receiving over 120 targets. His unbelievable 2023 campaign, where he racked up 1,799 receiving yards, he was targeted 123 times.
That's not a number the Steelers could guarantee in this offense. It would be a shock if Metcalf receives that many looks. After all, he's on pace for just under that mark if his Week 1 metrics were any indication.
How then could the Steelers provide enough targets for both receivers? While Metcalf is used to a lower passing volume, Hill is not. This would cause a huge problem in the locker room and on the field, even if the Steelers disagreed.
With all of this in mind, it makes zero sense for the Steelers to add Hill. Adding a wide receiver two is unnecessary after their Week 1 performance, and adding another superstar, one with questionable issues still to be dealt with, would be a bridge too far for these all-in Steelers.
