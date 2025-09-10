Steelers Release CB After Injury Settlement
PITTSBURGH — After things took a disappointing turn with the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the defenders vying for a roster spot during the preseason is now on the open market. The organization released cornerback Cameron McCutcheon from injured reserve.
The Steelers came to an agreement on an injury settlement with McCutcheon, paving the way for his release from the organization. Now a free agent again, he can sign with any NFL team.
McCutcheon entered Steelers training camp with plenty of optimism. After playing as a practice squad player to begin his career, he had a chance to earn a 53-man roster spot with Pittsburgh’s secondary being revamped. Signed to a futures/reserve contract in January of 2025, this was his best chance of finally making a 53-man roster.
To his credit, he impressed early amongst depth contributors. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t take long for that momentum to fade due to outside causes.
During the Steelers’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, McCutcheon exited early due to injury. A hamstring injury forced him out of the contest, and he was unable to return for any of the subsequent preseason matchups.
Without any game or practice reps to push through the cloud of players on the bubble, he was waived/placed on injured reserve after his injury. He went unclaimed after being placed on waivers and reverted to the team's injured reserve.
McCutcheon broke into the league in 2023, after going undrafted at that year's NFL Draft. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams and played throughout the preseason before his release at final roster cuts. He re-signed with the organization's practice squad for the remainder of the season. He also played the majority of the 2024 season on the Rams' practice squad as well.
Before breaking into the NFL, McCutcheon was a standout player in the NCAA. He began his collegiate career with FCS school Gardner-Webb. playing there from 2018 to 2020. During the 2019 season, he recorded a collegiate career high of 54 tackles in 11 games.
He finished his NCAA career at another FCS program, Western Carolina. During the 2021 campaign, he recorded 47 tackles to go with two interceptions, four passes defended and a fumble recovery over 11 contests. In 2022, McCutcheon made 32 tackles, defended four passes and recovered a fumble over another 11 games.
