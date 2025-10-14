Steelers Champion Makes Bold T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig Statement
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen a complete revival of sorts on both sides of the ball, as they have jumped out to a 4-1 record to begin the season.
The offensive game has changed significantly, but the defense has looked the strongest it has in years.
Part of that has been due to outside linebacker Nick Herbig, whose defensive prowess this season has rivaled some of the best in the league.
Steelers Super Bowl Champion Makes Bold Claim
Former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke took to KDKA to claim that Herbig has outplayed teammate T.J Watt to this point.
"His biggest asset is his quickness off the ball. He's so explosive off the ball [that] tackles don't have enough time to kick back,” Hoke said. "He's able to get around that corner very, very quick. Right now, in my mind, he's the best pass rusher with the Steelers even with T.J. Watt out on the field".
How Herbig Can Boost Entire Pass Rush
He then spoke on how Herbig’s surge will affect how teams treat him and Watt going forward. With one surging at one time, teams will have to adjust to defend the other despite having a personnel disadvantage.
"Nick Herbig is a guy that you have to account for, which is going to open up opportunities now for T.J. Watt." Hoke said. "How many times do you hear that? T.J. Watt's opening up opportunities for other people. Herbig's going to open up opportunities for T.J. Watt, Highsmith and the other rushers because of how explosive he is".
Herbig is a couple years younger than Watt yet has put himself in position to be one of the best players on the defensive side of the ball across the entire National Football League.
With the extension given to Watt heading into the season, the team is likely to have the services of both for the near future. If teams are focusing on stopping one of the players, they will have to recognize their offensive line’s weakness in stopping the other of the two.
With an abnormally weak divisional schedule this season and part of the season behind them already, Herbig should be able to continue to thrive for the Steelers as the season carries on. The team should perform strongly as well, as much of their injured players recovered ahead of their Week 6 victory. Miles Killebrew and Calvin Austin III seem to be the major injuries still remaining for the Steelers, so the next couple weeks without their services are tantamount to their success the rest of the way as a whole.
