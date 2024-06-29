Steelers Special Teams Ace Hears Haters
PITTSBURGH -- Playing long snapper in the NFL is easily the most underappreciated position in the sport, and the same can be said for the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the past four seasons, they've had the same LS. Christian Kuntz joined the team in 2021 after attending Duquesne University for college.
Kuntz knows how difficult the position and situation can be. Teams only carry one LS, making it one of the rarest jobs to get in the NFL. And teams often don't stick with long snappers unless they are special, like Kuntz.
That's why it frustrates him that he doesn't get the respect he feels he deserves. He spoke about the naysayers on a recent interview with Athletic Aesthetic. He says he sees the criticism and it bothers him.
"People are out there still saying, 'He's from Pittsburgh, and he's good with the fans and the media. That's why he has a job, they love him there.' That pisses me off," he said. "You think the NFL, you think Mr. (Art) Rooney II, you think Mike Tomlin, you think Danny Smith are putting everything on the line to hire a kid from Pittsburgh to do a job? They don't give a s--t. They don't give a s--t where you're from. If I'm not doing my job, I wouldn't be there."
Kuntz's passion was evident while saying this. He clearly prides himself on being a consummate athlete and professional, and the digs at his efforts feel personal.
The truth is that most folks outside of the organization, fans included, don't know much about Kuntz and his story. Long snappers are a mysterious bunch who rarely receive fanfare. This might sound like a dig, but it's meant to say that while Kuntz is motivated by doubt, there might not be as much around him as he thinks.
The other truth is that Kuntz has fought and scratched for every opportunity he's received in the NFL. He was undrafted out of school, bounced around on practice squads, and even had a stint with the XFL before catching on with the Steelers. If this narrative helps him play his best football, more power to him.
The best news for the Steelers and Kuntz is that he remains excellent at his position. Ranking long snappers is a difficult endeavor, but the consistency he provides is unmatched. He's appeared in every game since making the team, and at age 30, he's still performing at an elite level. The Steelers value Kuntz and what he brings, and expect another solid year from him at long snapper.
