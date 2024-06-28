Details Emerge on Steelers New WR Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done adding to their wide receiver room. The team is reportedly still in trade talks and pursuits, but nothing has materialized. In the meantime, the team signed another depth option when they inked receiver Jacob Copeland to a one-year contract.
At the time of the signing, there were no financial details disclosed. A few days later, NFL insider Aaron Wilson released the terms of the deal.
The Steelers are bringing in Copeland to compete during training camp. There are no assurances he will be on the 53-man roster this season. However, the team needs someone to step up and Copeland has as good a chance as anyone.
Copeland, 24, is a 5'11, 200-pound wideout looking to break out in the NFL. The young receiver is familiar with the Steelers organization, which should give him a leg up in training camp. He spent parts of the 2023 season on the team's practice squad and is getting a second shot with the team in 2024. He's hoping this is the situation where it all clicks.
Before signing with the Steelers, Copeland bounced around the NFL. He originally signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Shortly after the team's training camp, he was waived. After being released, he spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and had two stops with the Steelers practice squads. The Steelers released Copeland near the end of the 2023 regular season, and he signed a futures/reserve contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite getting a helmet on three different organizations, he's yet to appear in a regular season game in the NFL.
Copeland played college football at the University of Florida and the University of Maryland. He amassed 1,866 yards over four seasons at Florida. He played his final season at Maryland, catching 26 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- NFL Insider Blasts Kenny Pickett Coach for Steelers Comments
- Steelers FB Becoming Name to Watch
- Steelers Know Justin Fields' Next Contract?
- 49ers Make Things Complicated for Steelers
- Steelers OC Under Massive Pressure