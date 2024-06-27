NFL Insider Blasts Kenny Pickett Coach for Steelers Comments
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kenny Pickett are not on good terms. The Steelers made a bold choice by signing veteran Russell Wilson. This triggered a trade request from Pickett, and the team shipped the quarterback to the Philadelphia Eagles for a draft pick.
Since the trade, the response ran the gambit. Some pundits blasted Pickett and his tenure with the Steelers. Others felt the Steelers gave up on a young QB too soon, or criticized the alternatives. Pickett's personal coach came to his defense and slammed the negative narratives surrounding him, calling them "BS".
Nationally, the media hasn't been very kind to the former Steelers' quarterback. Mike Florio, the creator of Pro Football Talk, is one of the analysts who is painfully blunt about Pickett and his career so far. He joined the PM Team w/ Poni and Mueller on 93.7 The Fan to discuss the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh.
When discussing the trade, the hosts asked Florio what he made of Pickett's coach's comments. He tried to be polite, but couldn't cover up his honesty.
"How do I put this as gently as possible," he said. "Did the Steelers need to make him look bad? Did he (Pickett) need any help to look bad?"
Humorous as it sounded, Florio's point was valid. The Steelers were a mediocre team with Pickett under center. While the team posted a winning record in 2023, it was largely in spite of his performance.
"He did nothing special," Florio said. "And it had to be bad for the Steelers to admit failure of a first-round pick at the quarterback position and throw him overboard after two years. I don't think he needs any help as it relates to narratives that make him look bad. He made himself look bad in the two years he had to show he could be an NFL quarterback at a high level."
In 2023, Pickett threw for just 2,070 yards in 12 games. He had six touchdown passes and four interceptions as well. In back-to-back seasons, the team went 7-5 with him at QB. Aside from a winning record, Pickett did nothing memorable with the Steelers.
The Steelers and Pickett are happy to move on. The Steelers can move forward with more proven options and Pickett gets a new chance to carve out a role in the NFL.
