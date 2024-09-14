Former Steelers OT Placed on 'Left Squad' List
The New England Patriots have placed former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor on the exempt/left squad list, the team announced.
The move comes after the Patriots benched Okorafor early in their Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers' third-round draft pick in 2018 was released this offseason after being benched halfway through the 2023 season.
After being named the Week 1 starter, Okorafor played just 12 snaps before being benched. He was flagged three times for illegal formation before being benched.
The exempt/left squad list means Okorafor is no longer around the team, and the Patriots can now open up a roster spot in his place. However, he remains a member of the Patriots, and it's unknown how long his absence is expected.
Okorafor spent six seasons in Pittsburgh, starting 59 games. After a battle with Zach Banner, Okorafor won the starting right tackle job and remained in that role up until Week 9 of the 2023 season when the Steelers made a surprising change, making first-round pick Broderick Jones the starter.
After the team's playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, Okorafor told reporters that if he knew how things would unfold they way they did, he wouldn't have signed his long-term deal with Pittsburgh.
