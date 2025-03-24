Steelers Claim Former Patriots OL
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added some sorely needed depth to their offensive line.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Pittsburgh has claimed Lecitus Smith off waivers from the New England Patriots.
Smith, who was released on Friday, was an Arizona Cardinals sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 26-year-old remained on Arizona's roster throughout his rookie season, appearing in 10 games while logging 209 offensive snaps, though he was let go at final roster cuts in August 2023.
The Houston Texans later signed Smith to their practice squad that November, but his stay there was short-lived as he was released less than a week after joining the organization.
The Philadelphia Eagles swooped in and signed him to their practice squad before inking him to a futures deal in January 2024, though he was released several months later in April.
Smith then signed with the Green Bay Packers and was cut last August before re-joining their practice squad. The Patriots added him to their active roster in October, and he'd go on to suit up for eight contests while seeing the field for five offensive reps and 28 on special teams.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!