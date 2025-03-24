Steelers Set First Deadline for Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers met with Aaron Rodgers but despite the NFL world believing it was a sign for a deal to come, it wasn't. The two sides went their seperate ways, and just like it was before the visit, there is still no idea for when an answer from the 41-year-old is going to come.
Theories have started flying all over the place, including the belief that Rodgers' agent is pushing for him to wait, hoping it increases Pittsburgh's offer. Some believe he's contemplating retirement, while others simply think he's enjoying the attention.
Well, the Steelers have put a "soft deadline" in place for an answer. According to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh has informed Rodgers that he has until April 21 to let them know about a deal. While not a "hard deadline," it could move the needle enough to force Rodgers to decide.
"When a team signs someone like Rodgers, they will naturally inherit some things Rodgers likes, including his hand signals and concepts that he loves. All of that installation begins as early as those voluntary workouts in April," Farabaugh writes.
"So, April 21st would begin the process to get those intricate processes down. Rodgers knows it this is going to work, everyone has to be on the same page with his system, and so that date seems about right if he is going to sign with a team."
The 21st would give the Steelers an answer before the 2025 NFL Draft, allowing them adjust any plans around a quarterback - or a need for a quarterback. It's unknown if Russell Wilson will be signed elsewhere by then, but it could make Pittsburgh think about early round options like Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough.
Rodgers has shown no signs of being urgent with his response. Rodgers really hasn't shown anything at all this offseason. So, while Pittsburgh has set a soft deadline for an answer, we all continue to do the same thing we did prior to the visit, and prior to the given timeline - wait.
