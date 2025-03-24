Insider Reveals Steelers First-Round NFL Draft Plans
With the 2025 NFL Draft a mere month away, the Pittsburgh Steelers' plans are starting to take shape.
In an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo threw cold water on the idea of the Steelers selecting a quarterback in the first round while sharing that they've narrowed down their focus onto two positions with that pick.
"I don't think the Jaxson Dart or the [Shedeur] Sanders thing is gonna happen," Fittipaldo said. "Pretty much down to receiver and D-Line, and I think the only way a receiver would be in play at 21 is if they're gonna turn around and trade George [Pickens] on draft day. So I think that's a possibility."
Supplementing both the receiver room and the defensive line were clear priorities for Pittsburgh entering the offseason. They fulfilled the former goal by acquiring DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, but they've done little to address the latter thus far.
Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton provide the Steelers with two iron-clad starters, though the release of Larry Ogunjobi freed up significant snaps with no clear direction in which they should dole them out.
The re-signing of Isaiahh Loudermilk alongside the additions of Daniel Ekuale and Esezi Otomewo reinforced the depth of the group in a meaningful manner, but it's unlikely any member of that group will emerge as a true difference-maker next season.
As such, Pittsburgh's actions throughout free agency signaled that it would likely take an early swing at the position in the draft. The organization met with Oregon's Derrick Harmon, Michigan's Kenneth Grant, Texas A&M's Shemar Turner and Texas' Alfred Collins at the NFL Combine, all of whom should fly off the board relatively early and are names to watch when they're on the clock.
Harkening back to receiver, the Steelers congregated with Texas' Matthew Golden, Stanford's Elic Ayomanor, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka and Ole Miss' Tre Harris at the combine while hosting Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel of Iowa State as well as TCU's Savion Williams for visits.
As Fittipaldo mentioned, Pickens' fate with the team will dictate how they approach the position in the draft. The 23-year-old is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and an extension doesn't feel particularly probable considering Metcalf netted a five-year, $150 million contract upon arriving in Pittsburgh.
An outside receiver would climb to the top of the Steelers' needs if Pickens were to be traded, but it's hard to imagine a scenario where they'd a devote a first-rounder to that area of the roster otherwise.
The draft should serve as a capper of sorts for the team's offseason, and what direction they ultimately go in may dictate both the short- and long-term future of the franchise.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!