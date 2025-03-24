One Question Remains Between Steelers and Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are the "safe bet" to land Aaron Rodgers, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. But there's one looming question that everyone is waiting on, and no one knows if it'll ever get answered.
The Steelers brought in Rodgers for a visit, marking a milestone many believed would lead to a deal. Instead, Rodgers left Pittsburgh without one, and from everyone Steelers On SI is hearing, that was the intention from the beginning.
Now, we wait. And there's one big question left for all of those who expect Rodgers and the Steelers to eventually get a deal done.
"As one source in the general vicinity of those who would be in position to know said Sunday, it’s a “safe bet” that quarterback Aaron Rodgers eventually will sign with the Steelers," Florio reports.
Florio states earlier in the report that the "if" seems to be coming to a close. The last remaining question? When.
"The “when” remains to be seen. The “if” is slowly becoming more clear," Florio writes.
The Steelers are in no rush to sign Rodgers. They understand they need a quarterback but are patiently waiting and remaining confident that they are the top option for the 41-year-old. It isn't believed they have changed their offer to him throughout this process, and instead are just staying calm and letting it be known they want him as their QB1 in 2025.
The NFL Draft could change things, and it's unknown if Rodgers and the Steelers will sign by then. If it comes up and the two parties haven't agreed on a deal, maybe the Steelers consider a rookie higher in the draft than anticipated. Or, maybe they're willing to wait it out and look at Mason Rudolph as their bridge quarterback into the 2026 season.
The answers will come eventually. As for Rodgers and the Steelers, there's only one question left to be answered.
