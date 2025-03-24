Steelers May Not Be Aaron Rodgers Only Visit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted Aaron Rodgers for his first free agent visit, sparking plenty of belief that the two sides are finally close on a deal. But Pittsburgh might not be Rodgers' only stop during his time on the East Cost, as he could be headed to the Steelers' biggest competition next.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, no one can rule out the possibility that Rodgers is headed to the New York Giants for a visit next. Rodgers still owns a home in New York, and is expected to go there after Pittsburgh, leaving the door open for a meeting.
"So what’s next? Well, Steelers folks seemed to think coming out of their meeting that he’d probably do a similar day with the Giants to get a vibe for their building, and what head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen have built. Unlike the Steelers, the Giants would look to Rodgers to do what the Jets envisioned him accomplishing and lift a growing, young core brimming with potential within a franchise that’s fallen on hard times," Breer writes.
"The Steelers meeting did come together quickly, and I heard that Rodgers was planning to spend some time at his home in the New York area, so getting over to see the Giants wouldn’t be overly complicated. Whether it happens will, obviously, be telling."
The Giants reportedly have a bigger offer on the table than the Steelers and are also waiting for their shot to land the four-time NFL MVP. However, the Steelers are believed to be the quarterback's top landing spot outside of the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have made it known they aren't considering Rodgers at this time, but that hasn't stopped him from considering them and waiting.
If Rodgers does go to New York for a visit, it could complicate things for the Steelers. The Giants seem more willing to negotiate a bigger deal, and have an enticing weapon in Malik Nabers.
Time will tell, but Rodgers may not be done with his free agent visits.
