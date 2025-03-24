Steelers Get Russell Wilson Asking Price
The Pittsburgh Steelers have all but left Russell Wilson in the past. In a world where they carry out the unthinkable and reverse course by pursuing the 36-year-old, however, his contractual demands have become a bit more clear.
According to ESPN Cleveland's Tony Grossi, Wilson is currently seeking a deal that would net him somewhere between $20 and $30 million dollars per year.
“I think the Browns feel that Russell Wilson is a little too expensive for their tastes right now. He’s reportedly asking for $20 to $30 million dollars,” Grossi said.
As one of the top quarterbacks still available this offseason, it's no wonder Wilson is holding out hope that a team will become desperate and pay him above market value.
The issue, though, is that his number of potential landing spots has slowly dwindled. If the Steelers are adamant in their avoidance of Wilson, the Cleveland Browns are his most logical destination given where things stand today after the New York Giants brought in Jameis Winston on a two-year deal late last week.
Cleveland acquired former Pittsburgh first-round pick Kenny Pickett via trade from the Philadelphia Eagles several weeks ago, but it's hard to imagine such a move standing in the way of Wilson coming onboard.
The Browns own the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and reportedly hold interest in other veteran signal callers, however, meaning they have several avenues through which they can address the position without putting all of their eggs in one basket by signing Wilson in the immediate future.
As the Steelers and Giants both remain in the running for Aaron Rodgers, who's largely holding up the market, it would be wise for Wilson to wait the process out before joining an organization himself.
Once the four-time MVP signs, though when that will actually transpire is anyone's best guess, Wilson's leverage would instantaneously increase.
If the 36-year-old is willing to hunker down and wait things out, perhaps his stipulations will be met.
Pittsburgh doesn't appear willing to turn back in Wilson's direction if it loses out on Rodgers regardless of the cost, so he may be forced to play elsewhere in 2025.
