Steelers Closing in on Aaron Rodgers Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are closing in on a deal for former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. The two sides, who were known to be working out a deal, are getting close to a final contract.
"The Steelers are getting close to a deal with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, per multiple sources," Dulac writes. "They decided to enter discussions with Rodgers and Sam Darnold when it became apparent Justin Fields wanted to test his value in the free-agent market."
Rodgers emerged as a candidate for the Steelers after negotiations with Justin Fields went south. The Steelers offered a deal to Fields but never heard back about his thoughts. As free agency opened and the legal tampering period started, the two sides started thinking of alternative routes, with the Steelers eying Rodgers as their starter.
Rodgers, 41, will be coming off one of his few losing seasons in the NFL. After a rough campaign in New York, the future Hall of Famer is two years removed from a torn Achilles and is ready to compete for a Super Bowl with his third NFL team.
Rodgers would join the Steelers with reinforcements after the team went out and traded with the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf. George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth and Calvin Austin will add to the receiving core, with
Rodgers, if signed, would likely mentor a rookie quarterback taken in the NFL Draft. The Steelers were impressed by Quinn Ewers, Jalen Milroe and Will Horward during the NFL Combine.
