Steelers Interested in Projected $160 Million QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may lose Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to free agency as both quarterbacks are expected to test the market. So, as they look to change course, solving their quarterback dilemma from the outside, a new name has emerged to be of interest.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Steelers have interest in bringing in Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Sam Darnold. Darnold is the biggest name on the market after leading the Vikings to a 14-3 record last season. He's expected to sign for roughly $160.4 million, according to Spotrac's estimated market value.
"While Aaron Rodgers is the biggest name, Sam Darnoldwill probably get the biggest deal on the quarterback market. The Vikings would like him back, but that ship looks like it’s now sailed. The Pittsburgh Steelers have interest," Breer writes.
Breer reports that the New York Giants are also interested in Darnold, and that the Seattle Seahawks are the favorites to land him after trading Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Darnold's deal is anticipated to be around $40.1 million per year for four years. At 27-years-old, the former second-overall pick finished his second winning season as a starting quarterback. In his first and only year in Minnesota, he threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.
Darnold, Rodgers and Fields are probably the three biggest names on the open market this offseason. Pittsburgh has ties to all three, and while they've been negotiating with Fields, it seems less likely by the day that a deal gets done. Darnold is probably their second name on the list, with Rodgers being more of a fall-back plan if the other don't work out.
Pittsburgh can begin negotiating with Darnold on Monday, March 10 as the legal tampering period opens.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!