Steelers Expected to Make Offer to Vikings QB
With it appearing increasingly likely that Justin Fields will reach free agency, the Pittsburgh Steelers are considering their other options at the quarterback position.
A source has told Steelers On SI that the Steelers intend to explore an offer for Sam Darnold. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini has also reported the team is expected to make an offer once free agency begins.
"The Steelers are expected to make an offer to pending free agent Sam Darnold, per source," Russini wrote on X.
"Many around the league believe Darnold will wind up in Seattle, but Pittsburgh is doing its due diligence on any potential options ahead of the new league year."
As Russini noted, Darnold's become the Seahawks' top target after they traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday.
Even so, Pittsburgh is at least placing itself within the running for his services after a breakout 2024 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings, during which he threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Darnold's play tapered off towards the end of the year, but he's unanimously viewed as the top signal caller available on the open market this offseason.
Fields and the Steelers are yet to reach common ground in contract talks, and with the New York Jets looming as a real threat to land him, the team may be forced to pivot.
