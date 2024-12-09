Steelers Closing in On AFC North Crown
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had to wait until week 11 to get their first taste of AFC North play. A flavor that tastes a little different this year thanks to NFL Films taking interest in capturing the bad-blood rivalries of arguably the most competitive division in football. The Steelers' final eight games were a murderous row of rivalries and some of the best teams in the league.
But the Steelers started the season hot. First with Justin Fields at quarterback and then Russell Wilson taking over, the Steelers concluded the first half of their schedule 7-2. While something to celebrate, the hot start was necessary. Then, the Ravens came to town.
In a classic Steelers-Ravens rivalry game, the Steelers won 18-16 behind six field goals from Chris Boswell. Although the Steelers already beat several playoff teams, taking down the Ravens put Mike Tomlin's team on the national radar. Four days later, the Steelers traveled to Cleveland and lost in the first snow game of the season. An 8-3 record was great, but the hardest part of the schedule was still in front of them.
Since the loss in Cleveland, the Steelers won a shootout at Cincinnati and routed the Browns at home to advance their record to 10-3—First place in the AFC North and a clear path to the division crown. Even if the Steelers lose to the Eagles, Chiefs and Bengals, a Steelers victory in Baltimore in Week 17 would guarantee their first home playoff game since 2020. The Ravens could win all of their other games, but if they don't beat the Steelers, winning the division is impossible. The Steelers have won their last four visits to Baltimore, each by one score or less.
Alternatively, if the Steelers defeat the Eagles, Chiefs and Bengals, they can lose to the Ravens and still win the division. That's a lot to ask of the Steelers. It doesn't help the Steelers play the Eagles, Chiefs and Ravens within 10 days due to a Christmas Day game on a Wednesday. If the Steelers want to involve the fewest teams possible in their playoff-clinching scenario, they need to beat Cincinnati in week 18. Even if the Steelers lose to Baltimore, a sweep of the Bengals would take Pittsburgh's division record to 4-2 and the Ravens would have to beat the Browns, a team they've already lost to, in week 18.
The Steelers survive in a division where all four teams had a winning record last season. Due to the Colts not playing a game this week and owning a tie-breaker over the Steelers, they couldn't clinch a playoff spot this week with a win over the Browns. If the Steelers can win in Philadelphia next week for the first time since 1965 they will finally clinch a playoff spot.
