NFL Hits Steelers WR With Massive Fine
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens continues to rack up fines throughout the 2024 season, getting hit with three for his actions in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL announced a total fine of $20,462 for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties given to Pickens throughout the game.
Pickens was called for taunting twice during the game, with the first one being counted toward disqualification. He avoided ejection with the second one because it was not at the opposing team, but the NFL didn't hold back in penalizing him for his actions.
The first fine came with 4:15 remaining in the first quarter when Pickens caught a pass and let Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt know about it. The second and third ones came for making violant gestures, with the third being because he made a gun gesture after picking up a first down.
Pickens was asked this week what he's going to do to correct his actions on the field and avoid penalties, only to respond that he isn't sure how to correct it.
"I’m out here making plays. Doing the same celebration that every other receiver is doing. So, I’m not sure," Pickens said.
As for the third fine, Pickens said he was simply signaling it was a first down.
This season, Pickens has accumulated $57,807 in fines by the NFL. This comes after he was reportedly fined over $200,000 by the team and NFL last season.
