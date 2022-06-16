Colin Cowherd Bashes Minkah Fitzpatrick Signing

This is a pretty strong take about how the Pittsburgh Steelers are not meeting "the standard."

Not everyone agrees that the Pittsburgh Steelers should've signed Minkah Fitzpatrick to a record-setting contract extension. In particular, Colin Cowherd believes the All-Pro is certainly not worth the money.

Cowherd didn't hold back talking about the poor decision on the Steelers signing Fitzpatrick, saying the standard is sinking in Pittsburgh. In fact, his thoughts on Mike Tomlin's winning seasons is that it seems like something the Browns would celebrate.

Cowherd goes on to talk about how T.J. Watt is the only player on the defense that deserves the mega pay raise. Meanwhile, he continues to say Fitzpatrick is a good player, but the Steelers defense being ranked 24th in the NFL last season doesn't justify a record-breaking deal.

"The standard in Pittsburgh, in the 70s, 80s, 90, 2000s, my whole life, was Super Bowls. And not just getting to them," Cowherd said.

Cowherd also addresses the spending habits of the Steelers in the last two years, becoming the NFL's highest paid defense and lowest paid offense.

Overall, he's not satisfied with the signing, and makes that very clear with his take.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Diontae Johnson is Not Steelers Next Contract. This is Who is

Minkah Signed: Here's What's Next for Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick Responds to Record-Breaking Deal

Steelers Set Asking Price for Mason Rudolph

Steelers Holding 'Fake' Quarterback Competition

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp