Steelers Have Competition for QB Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their eyes on several quarterbacks outside of Aaron Rodgers. While the four-time NFL MVP remains their first priority, they are interested in younger options behind him, and for the future, and there's one name many fans are hoping is on the table.
That name is New England Patriots' gun-slinger Joe Milton. The second-year sixth-round pick made one start last season and showed the entire NFL that he's just as exciting in the pros as he was in college. Now, he's on the trade block, and if the Steelers are considering a move for him, it won't come easy.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Dallas Cowboys are among a list of several teams interested in acquiring Milton. Right now, the asking price is believed to be a third-round pick, and there are teams interested in making a deal happen.
"The Patriots are exploring a trade. I’m told several teams are interested. One team to potentially watch for is the Dallas Cowboys because they are looking for a good backup, a young backup with upside they may not get in the draft, maybe they get in a trade," Fowler said.
Pittsburgh could consider a third-round selection for a quarterback they view as a long-term answer. It's unknown if they do have interest in Milton, but if so, they may need to outbid others who are pushing for him.
If not for Milton, the Steelers have shown interest in NFL Draft options such as Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers and Will Howard. All three could be on the table during Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and it's somewhat expected that Pittsburgh is going to add a quarterback before the final day of the draft.
Weighing newcomers versus Milton may be on their radar. And a deal may make sense. But not without having to beat out their competition.
