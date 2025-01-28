Steelers Confirm One Major Coaching Change Won't Happen
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are working through a number of changes are expect to see turnover on their coaching staff. Many across the fanbase are spending time trying to decide who that will be, and what changes will come in the 2025 offseason. But one change isn't going to happen.
Despite the defense struggling near the end of the season as the Steelers lost five games in a row, defensive coordinator Teryl Austin isn't going anywhere. Steelers President Art Rooney II spoke with team reporter Rob King and confirmed both Austin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith are expected to return for another year.
"Mike (Tomlin) is evaluating the staff and will continue to do so but the coaching staff, I think most of it will stay in place. Our coordinators, I think will stay in place. I look forward to having Arthur Smith for a second year and having him have more of an opportunity to kind of really put his system in place. So, there’s work to be done and for the most part I think we have the right people in the right jobs to do it," Rooney said.
Austin remains under contract with the Steelers, and has had success as the coordinator in Pittsburgh. He and head coach Mike Tomlin have heavy hands in formulating the defense, and players have responded well to Austin since the moment he's become the defensive leader.
The door is open for multiple changes along the coaching staff, and Rooney told the media it's priority one to figure out what the staff looks like this offseason. But among those that happen, Austin will remain in his role for at least the 2025 season.
