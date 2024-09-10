Steelers RB Honors Late Rapper
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson paid tribute to rapper Rich Homie Quan with his cleats in the team's Week 1 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
Patterson's left cleat read "R.I.P" and his right "Rich Homie Quan" in honor of the artist, who passed away on September 5 at 34-years-old.
An Atlanta native, Rich Homie Quan had seven songs chart on The Billboard Hot 100 throughout his illustrious career. They include "Lifestyle" w/ Rich Gang and Young Thug (No. 16), "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh") (No. 26), Type of Way (No. 50), $ave Dat Money w/ Lil Dicky and Fetty Wap (No. 71) and "Walk Thru" featuring Problem (No. 74), among others.
The Falcons paid homage to Quan on their video board while also playing a mix of some of his most popular songs during the first quarter of Sunday's game.
Patterson, who played three seasons for Atlanta from 2021 to 2023, was just one of several athletes and teams to pay respect to the rapper over the last handful of days.
ESPN's Turron Davenport posted a video of Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis dancing to Quan's music while warming up ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.
Elsewhere, the Las Vegas Raiders practiced to his music last week leading up to their own Week 1 bout with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Former Michigan State football head coach Mark Dantonio also posted a tribute to Quan on Twitter, as "Type of Way" became the Spartans' signature song during the team's run to the Rose Bowl in 2013. He joined the team in celebration both on the field and in the locker room after they won over Stanford, which is documented in a video posted on YouTube by Sports Illustrated.
