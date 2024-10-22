Steelers CB Room Could Look Different Against Giants
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have somewhat good news on the injury front, as the return of two cornerbacks is expected in the near future. According to Penn Live's Nick Farabaugh, Donte Jackson and Cory Trice should be on the field soon despite nursing injuries heading into Week 8.
"According to sources, Jackson’s AC joint sprain is not new. He first suffered the injury against the Los Angeles Chargers. He has been in and out of games at times, but the team opted to be cautious on Sunday. He has a chance to play against the New York Giants, though the team could choose to rest him and let the injury heal through the bye week," Farabaugh writes.
Jackson left in the second quarter against the New York Jets and did not return, despite orginally being expected to during the game. Afterward, he told reporters he was fine and that the injury was just something he had been dealing with.
With the Steelers 5-2 and tied in first place in the AFC North, they could take a cautious approach with Jackson, and heir recent move to sign C.J. Henderson off of their practice squad and onto their 53-man roster may hint that they're going to be.
Trice is also on the positive side of the injury headlines this week as the second-year cornerback is "ready to return" if called upon by the Steelers. Trice has been on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury but could open his return window this week and play in Week 8 against the New York Giants.
Depending on the team's comfort level with James Pierre and Henderson, they may call Trice back to have their orginal backup option across from Joey Porter Jr.
The team has until Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to activate Trice if he's going to play in Week 8. They can open his practice window and start his return process on Wednesday.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!