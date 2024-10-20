Steelers Make Damontae Kazee, Six Others Inactive vs. Jets
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers anticipated some notable absences from their lineup when they take on the New York Jets. Despite their head coach making a bold choice at starting quarterback, Russell Wilson will make his debut with several key players out. The team released their inactive list for their week 7 matchup, which includes seven players total.
There are a few unsurprising players on this list for the Steelers, as veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson, center Zach Frazier, and Nick Herbig still out as they recover from various injuries. Patterson has bounced on and off the injured list this year, but he's been impressive when on the field. Frazier and Herbig have also been huge contributors to the team while still rounding out their games.
After making his season debut last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson is again on the injured list. He was limited to a handful of snaps in his NFL debut and now he'll miss his sixth game of the season.
A late addition to the inactive list is safety Damontae Kazee. After beginning the week as a full participant, he was recently downgraded to questionable and now will miss the game altogether.
The other players inactive for today's game are running back Aaron Shampklin and quarterback Kyle Allen, who will serve as the team's third emergency QB.
With some key players like linebacker Alex Highsmith, who is returning from injury, and defensive tackle Montravius Adams active for this matchup, the Steelers are getting some positive news with their latest injury report. They aren't there yet, but the team is slowly getting healthy as they approach the midway point of the 2024 campaign.
The Steelers and Jets will kickoff in primetime at Acrisure Stadium. Game time is set to start at 8:20 P.M. ET.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!