Russell Wilson Steals Show in Steelers Win Over Jets
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were hoping they would have wide receiver Davante Adams on their roster when they faced the New York Jets. Instead, the All-Pro pass-catcher wound up with the Jets and his long-time friend Aaron Rodgers. Combine that with the season debut of quarterback Russell Wilson, and this week 7 contests had all the makings of an excellent installment of Sunday Night Football.
The Steelers were boosted by the debut of their starting QB, despite head coach Mike Tomlin taking criticism for the decision to bench Justin Fields in favor of Wilson. But Wilson's performance silenced the opposition as he led the Steelers to a 37-15 victory.
After a slow start during their first few offensive series, the veteran quarterback found consistency and helped the team move the ball down field and capitalize on some costly turnovers from the Jets. He finished the game going 16 of 29 with two touchdown passes and 264 yards.
The stand out of his performance was a few beautiful throws to his best receivers. Two passes in particular stood out. His touchdown pass to George Pickens was a perfectly placed throw with the exact right amount of touch. He also found tight end Pat Freiermuth for an acrobatic one-handed catch. They were clear signs of the high IQ Wilson posseses and how much it benefits the Steelers' offense.
The rushing attack was also a terror for the Jets to deal with. Najee Harris was a force on the ground for Pittsburgh, with 21 carries for over 100 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Warren contributed another 60 yards from scrimmage as the Steelers ran roughshod over the Jets' defense.
Defensively, it was another stifling performance for the Steelers. The unit was boosted with the return of pass rusher Alex Highsmith from a groin injury. His presence and pressure opposite star linebacker T.J. Watt was a constant disruption for the Jets and a huge reason why they forced two turnovers during the game. The Jets also were unable to garner any semblance of a rushing game, with the Steelers' defense holding them to less than 100 rushing yards.
Rookie defensive back Beanie Bishop had his best game of the season. With two interceptions, he became the first undrafted free agent and just the fourth Steelers player to accomplish the feat. Both he, Joey Porter Jr., and James Pierre played admirably without veteran starter Donte Jackson, who missed most of the game.
Now at 5-2 on the season, the Steelers are sitting at the top of the AFC North. Their divisional foe the Baltimore Ravens are also at the top of the standings, but the Steelers have a chance to enter their bye week with a 6-2 record after next week.
