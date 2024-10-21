Steelers Undrafted Rookie Becoming Integral to Defense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding high after their best game of the season. With a record of 5-2, they now sit atop the AFC North standings. It's a start that not many anticipated outside of Pittsburgh, but for the Steelers it's an ideal beginning to their 2024 campaign.
Part of the Steelers' success is their smothering defense. They are allowing the third lowest rushing yards per game in the NFL, and their 13 takeaways are tied for the third highest in the league as well. With two of those latest turnovers coming from the hands of standout rookie defensive back Beanie Bishop.
Bishop, who earned the nickname "Beanie Baby" from the Sunday Night Football commentating crew, was the defensive star of the game. He picked off future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers not once, but twice, giving his team a needed boost in key situations.
His first career interception was a thing of beauty. The thing that stood out was his ability to read the QB's eyes. Bishop had his hips facing the outside sidelines as the play developed. As the slot receiver pushed towards the middle of the field, Rodgers thought Bishop would be caught unaware and he'd find his target for an easy completion. But Bishop had it read all the way, and as soon as Rodgers began his release, he switched his hips in stride and put himself in position to make a play on the ball. He completed the play with an incredible catch and left the Jets' offense stunned.
The performance would be memorable from any player on the Steelers, but the fact that an undrafted rookie did it makes it even more impressive. Bishop's been given a huge opportunity as a rookie and his play has slowly become more dependable. After this performance, he's solidified his place and role on the team.
Moving forward, Bishop becomes even more integral to the Steelers and their defense. Especially with starting corner Donte Jackson dealing with an injury that pulled him from the team's victory over the New York Jets, the defense can trust and rely more and more on Beanie Baby.
