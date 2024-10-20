Insider: Steelers' Mike Tomlin Acted Alone on QB Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to name Russell Wilson their starting quarterback over Justin Fields in Week 7, which seemingly has ruffled some feathers, came down to head coach Mike Tomlin's own volition.
FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer shared a conversation he had with Tomlin, during which he admitted that the Steelers' move to Wilson was his doing and that he's willing to go down with the ship if it backfires.
"[Tomlin] said, 'look, I went lone ranger on it,'" Glazer said. "'If it doesn't work out, I'll take the heat. I'll shoulder the blame.'"
Pittsburgh's preference for Wilson over Fields dates back to the offseason, as it signed the former to a one-year deal with the full expectation that he would start before acquiring the latter from the Chicago Bears.
Wilson suffered a calf injury during the Steelers' conditioning test at the beginning of training camp, which momentarily provided an opening for Fields to come in and show the team what he could do with the rest of the first-team offense.
A quarterback battle of sorts ensued from that point forward, though it never truly felt as though Wilson was going to take a backseat to Fields if both players were fully healthy.
After officially being dubbed the starter entering the regular season, Wilson reaggravated his calf days before Pittsburgh's Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, ultimately forcing him to miss the first five contests of the year.
He was active in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, though he remained on the sideline while Fields spearheaded a 32-13 win to improve the Steelers' record to 4-2.
After staying off of the injury report and working with the starters in practice this week, however, Wilson is primed to take back the job. Fields maintained a stellar level of play in his absence, but Tomlin is ready to see what the 35-year-old and future Hall of Famer has left in the tank.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!