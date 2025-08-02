Steelers Young CB Goes Down With Another Injury
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with the loss of multiple cornerbacks after Joey Porter Jr. missed practice and Cory Trice Jr. suffered a hamstring injury during it.
Trice started practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium but was unable to finish. It’s unknown when the injury occurred, or the severity of it, but it certainly hurts what has been a strong camp for the third-year cornerback.
Trice entered the summer with more pressure than he’s had the last two years. As a rookie, he was viewed as a developmental piece with a strong future, if he could stay healthy. So far, that hasn’t been the case.
After tearing his ACL in training camp two years ago, Trice went into his second year looking to rebound. Things started strong before a hamstring injury shut him down for a chunk of the season, and his role lessened when he returned.
Another soft tissue could be a sign for concern as the team moves toward their first preseason game.
With Trice and Porter sidelined, the Steelers will utilize a lot of Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols on the outside opposite of Darius Slay.
Trice was set to take a step backward on the depth chart this season after the addition of Echols. Right now, the starting trio is Porter Jr., Ramsey and Slay, with Echols coming off the bench and Trice working in as the fifth cornerback. He's also tested the waters on the inside, playing some slot and has experience playing safety as well.
With a loaded room, the third-year cornerback may not get much playing time in 2025, but could use the season to showcase he's ready for a bigger opportunity once again. He was putting that effort forward at camp prior to the injury, and will now hope not to miss extended time as he tries to earn his place in the rotation before Week 1.
The team also announced offensive tackle Calvin Anderson suffered a lower-body injury during practice.
