Steelers Could Have Interest in WR Cooper Kupp
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a wide receiver, and a new name may be emerging as an option. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, teams are calling the Los Angeles Rams in regards of a potential Cooper Kupp trade, which may not be entirely off the table before the deadline.
Rapoport reported that during a "frenzy" of wide receiver moves, many teams called the Rams about Kupp. "Plenty of teams doing research on receivers have him on their list," he wrote, leading one to assume the Steelers are one of those teams.
However, things are not as simple as other wideout moves that have happened across the NFL as of late. Unlike Davante Adams and Amari Cooper, the Rams are not neccassarily looking to move on from their former Offensive Player of the Year, despite being 1-4, and with Kupp nursing a high-ankle sprain.
"Sources say during a frenzy of receiver calls that teams began calling the Los Angeles Rams to inquire about the status of Cooper Kupp, who is recovering from a high ankle sprain he suffered on Sept. 15 and is officially questionable for Sunday's game against Las Vegas," Rapoport writes.
"The 1-4 Rams have not turned the page to 2025 and even considering a trade for Kupp would be complicated and multi-faceted. But the interest from teams is there, thanks in part to some of the online speculation that has happened since the season began."
The Steelers are reportedly doing their homework on Mike Williams, who could leave the New York Jets following their acquisition of Adams. This comes in a line of wide receiver interest the Steelers have shown this year, including pursuing Adams himself from the Las Vegas Raiders and coming close to a deal for Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers.
If things materialize with Kupp, expect the Steelers to be one of the leading candidates for a deal. The 31-year-old holds over a $29 million cap hit the next two seasons before falling to $27.3 million in 2025. Pittsburgh would need to get creative with cap space, but they haven't seemed to let that deter them in the past.
