Steelers Welcome Another Celebrity Fan
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have fans all over the place, and it's never a surprise when someone says they bleed black and gold, even when they aren't from Pittsburgh. Ask T.J. Watt or Mike Tomlin during any away game and they'll tell you just how noticable the fans are across the country.
But a new celebrity fan has emerged for the Steelers, and this one brings some, "wow" with it.
Speaking on Good Morning Football, Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green discussed his fandom for the Steelers and how Jerome Bettis, Lamar Woodley and Le'Veon Bell helped him pick his football team.
"So, my Steelers fan days go way back. Growing up as a kid, Jerome Bettis is from Detroit, Michigan. I was a huge fan of 'The Bus,' so I would always watch the Steelers," Green said. "I mean, going back even to like Charlie Batch being the quarterback in Pittsburgh. Kordell Stewart, I remember Kordell Stewart being the quarterback in Pittsburgh.
He then told the story of how Woodley was like an older brother to him and how Bell would sleep on his couch when he first arrived in the NFL. All three are either from Michigan or attended Michigan State, where Green played basketball.
You can never have enough Steelers fans in the NFL, which is why this fanbase is one of, if not the best. Their impact has been felt in almost every stadium in the league, and never time they're playing the San Francisco 49ers in the Bay Area, they may have a local celebrity dressed in the away team's uniform.
Green could probably catch a ride from Snoop Dogg and many others, who bleed Pittsburgh Steelers despite being from the other side of the country. While Green has been a fan for much longer than this season, it feels like Steeler Nation is welcoming another big name to their group moving forward.
