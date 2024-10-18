Insider Predicts Steelers Trade Package for Jets WR
PITTSBURGH -- After Davante Adams was officially taken off the table for the Pittsburgh Steelers by the New York Jets, a new possible trade option has opened up for the team in Jets wideout Davante Adams.
Williams didn't practice Thursday, citing "personal reasons," and it looks like his time with the team is coming to a close. He's also coming off a shortened 2023 season in which he tore his ACL in September, playing just three games.
According to ESPN's Bill Barnwell, a trade at the deadline for Williams by the Steelers could be positive for both teams.
In Barnwell's scenario, the Steelers would deal a 2025 seventh-round pick in return for the 30-year-old wide receiver.
"Williams is owed only about $837,000 over the rest of the season, which makes him a reasonable trade candidate for a team hoping the veteran gets healthier and returns to his old form." Barnwell wrote. One place that has an opening is Pittsburgh, where the Steelers were reportedly close to acquiring Brandon Aiyuk before the season. Williams isn't the same caliber of player, but this would be a much cheaper acquisition."
The lack of any significant move by the front office could mean that a move for Williams could be viewed more favorably than it would have in the offseason.
It has been quite a long offseason and beginning of the season in regards to the Steelers wide receivers and the inability to land outside talent. Now, a turning point is possible with the Steelers having a shot at landing a piece for the wideout room.
With a new hamstring injury for Roman Wilson, the already rough wide receiver room has gotten smaller. A move for a receiver has never seemed more necessary, and Williams could fit the bill.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!