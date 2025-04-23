Steelers Could Make Kirk Cousins Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to find a quarterback they can win now with. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the black and gold are one of multiple teams interested in trading with the Atlanta Falcons for veteran Kirk Cousins this offseason.
"The Browns, Steelers and possibly Vikings could be involved in a Cousins trade. Minnesota is looked at as the least likely scenario, given its preference for J.J. McCarthy and that Cousins would need to sign off on any trade he is involved in," Russini writes. "It’s believed that Cousins would be against any trade that involves sending him to a situation involving a young QB, similar to the situation he faced in Atlanta last year."
The Steelers have been on the hunt for Aaron Rodgers since the beginning of free agency, the for 41- year-old quarterback made it clear during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that he's in no rush to make a decision this offseason. According to Russini, Rodgers and the Steelers may finall be over come this weekend, as a trade for Cousins is most likely to go down on Saturday.
The Steelers have been linked to Cousins throughout the offseason as everyone wondered how long they'd wait for Rodgers. They have shown interest in a number of NFL Draft quarterbacks, and could add one during the seven rounds this week. However, a first-round quarterback isn't their top priority, and if they go with a third or fourt-round option, Cousins may still view Pittsburgh as an ideal landing spot.
The Steelers currently hold the 21st pick in the NFL Draft. If they do not select a quarterback there, it looks like general manager Omar Khan could be on the phone with Atlanta trying to make a deal happen.
