Steelers RB Officially Signs Tender
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially brought Jaylen Warren back into the fold.
On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that Warren signed his one-year tender as a restricted free agent, locking up his spot on the 2025 roster while also setting him up to reach unrestricted free agency next offseason.
Pittsburgh placed the second-round tender on him at the beginning of the legal tampering period in March, which is worth $5.346 million against the cap.
If another team had signed Warren to an offer sheet and the Steelers declined to match it, they would've received a second-rounder as compensation.
The situation never reached that point, however, as the deadline for another organization to extend an offer passed on April 18.
Now, Warren figures to step into a larger role next season following the departure of Najee Harris, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal.
Kenneth Gainwell will unite with Warren in the rotation after agreeing to his own one-year deal with Pittsburgh last month, and the team is expected to add another player at the position via the NFL Draft this week.
A former undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in 2022, Warren ran for 511 yards and a touchdown on 120 carries last season while tacking on 310 receiving yards over 38 receptions.
