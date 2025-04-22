Steelers Again Make George Pickens Thoughts Clear
It doesn't appear Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens is going anywhere this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.
During a pre-draft press conference, general manager Omar Khan emphasized that the 23-year-old's contract status wouldn't factor into the Steelers' plans to either select a wide receiver or net a second-round pick after moving theirs in order to acquire DK Metcalf.
"No," Khan said. "I mean we're glad we have George and DK here. I think they're gonna be exciting for everyone to watch. Excited to have DK here, but no."
ESPN's Adam Schefter listed Pickens among a group of players who "could be deemed expendable" once the draft officially rolls around, but Pittsburgh rerouting him isn't a particularly likely scenario as of now.
The Steelers seem enamored with the potential of what a Metcalf and Pickens duo could bring to the team's passing offense, and even if the latter walks in free agency next offseason, they may be in line to earn a 2026 compensatory pick that slots in as high as the third round.
Khan still kept the door open for a move back into the second round, however, touting the robust nature of this year's class.
"We'll see how things shake out," Khan said. "I'll say this, we gave up a second for DK, and I'm so excited that we did that. Having him here is great. Obviously, when you get to the draft, you get excited about a lot of players and you wish you had 50 picks right now. There are a lot of good players out there. You know, we'll see how this shakes out."
It's unknown if the Steelers will pony up and hand Pickens a huge extension after already signing Metcalf to a new four-year deal worth $132 million, though it's all but certain that the pair will stick together for at least the 2025 campaign.
