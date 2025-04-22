Steelers First-Round Target Flagged With Medical Concerns
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have shown plenty of interest in first-round defensive tackle options in the 2025 NFL Draft, but one name may have some concerns attached to them. According to Bryan Broaddus of 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Oregon's star defender, Derrick Harmon, may be falling on board. Why? Because of a medical red flag during the draft process.
The Steelers have spent a lot of time scouting Harmon, meeting with him at the NFL Combine and then inviting him in for a pre-draft visit in Pittsburgh. The best guess surrounding the team's first-round selection remains a defensive tackle, and there was a growing belief Harmon was high on the team's list of potential options.
While Harmon's medical concerns should worry teams, it could also work in the Steelers' favor. Harmon is viewed as possibly the second defensive tackle taken in the NFL Draft, following Michigan's Mason Graham. Pittsburgh also likes Michigan's Kenneth Grant and Ole Miss's Walter Nolen, but having Harmon fall could give them options, or a top-tier talent at pick 21.
It also means the Steelers could be drafting another first-round player with medical concerns. Last year, the team took a chance on offensive tackle with Troy Fautanu who also reportedly had medical concerns in his knee. The Washington star ultimately ended up missing most of his rookie season due to a knee injury he suffered in practice.
The Steelers have defensive tackle first on their list of options in the first round, but could also look at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. Grant and Nolen being available could keep them on track, but depending on how Harmon's injury concerns shake the board, they could turn their attention to another position of need, waiting to add to their defensive line later in the draft.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!