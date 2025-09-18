Former Steelers DB Details Career-Ending Injury
Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ryan Watts suffered what was ultimately a career-ending neck injury in the team's preseason finale last year against the Detroit Lions, and he went on the "Athlete Spine" podcast to discuss what he felt on the field after getting hit.
"I couldn't move my legs," Watts said, per Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora. "My arms not at all. My arms ended up going in a fight-or-flight position. So I was really just stuck. And I was just laying on the floor just thinking, 'Oh my gosh, am I paralyzed?"
A sixth-round pick in 2024 who began his collegiate career at Ohio State in 2020 before transferring to Texas ahead of the 2022 campaign, Watts was placed on season-ending injured reserve by Pittsburgh during final roster cuts last August.
He was later released by the Steelers back in April after the decision was reached for Watts to medically retire from football.
David Okonkwo, who serves on Pittsburgh's medical staff as its team neurosurgeon, appeared alongside Watts on the podcast and went into detail on what he figured out about his injury while on site in Detroit.
"Principally this was a spinal-cord neuroplaxia," Okonkwo said. "And we were able to ascertain very quickly that Ryan was having recovery of function. Because I am a neurosurgeon there on the sideline, and the Steelers are unique in the NFL that the Steelers have their neurosurgeon travel with the team.
"We're in Detroit, this happens on the road and I'm there and this is what I do for a living. And I was able to figure out very quickly that he didn't have an unstable neck injury and that he was recovering quite rapidly with restoration of function."
Watts was eventually able to walk off the field under his own power and would undergo an anterior cervical discectomy fusion at C3-4, which cured a symptom that led to him feeling a shock that went down both his arm and leg when he moved his head in a specific manner.
Because Watts was also dealing with "multi-level congenital spinal stenosis" per Okonkwo, which couldn't be cured, making a safe return to the gridiron wasn't in the cards for the 23-year-old.
Watts stated that he feels as though he can play football, but understands he can't due to the underlying concerns while also noting that he's feeling a lot better without any persisting issues.
"I feel like I can play football," Watts said. "I feel like I can go play football or do anything, but I know I can't. So that's the thing. But I feel a lot better. I don't have any of those lingering issues."
