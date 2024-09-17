Steelers Could Get Offensive Boost Soon
Pittsburgh Steelers left guard Isaac Seumalo appears to be inching closer to a return as the team prepares for its Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.
During his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Seumalo has continued to progress from a pectoral injury and that his availability will be determined based on his participation in practice this upcoming week.
"Isaac might be closer to a return," Tomlin said. "We won't speculate, we'll just simply continue to ready the guys that are available until we get an understanding that he is available, and that's often times dictated by the level of participation and the quality of that participation in practice. We'll see what the week holds in terms of him, but he is getting close, and so it's good to follow his participation during the course of the week."
Seumalo signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Steelers in free agency in March 2023 after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He started all 17 games at left guard for Pittsburgh last season.
Seumalo appeared in the team's final two preseason games this year against the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions before suffering his injury during practice on Aug. 28. He has not participated in practice since, though he avoided a worst-case scenario and did not land on the reserve/injured list.
Tomlin characterized Seumalo's status as "week-to-week" ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 1 matchup, and the veteran guard has steadily made progress in his recovery ever since.
In his absence, second-year offensive lineman Spencer Anderson has stepped into his role. The 2023 seventh-round pick out of Maryland has logged 135 snaps thus far while allowing zero sacks, five pressures and committing a single penalty versus the Falcons.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more