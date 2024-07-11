Steelers Releasing Cam Sutton After Suspension?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a replacement at cornerback following an eight-game suspension handed to Cam Sutton for violating the league's code of conduct policy. And with the suspension, one NFL insider believes the team will consider releasing him.
Sutton signed with the Steelers after the news of his warrant and legal troubles made the headlines. He was released by the Detroit Lions and ended up back in Pittsburgh on a one-year, veteran minimum contract.
Now, they're without him for eight regular season games in 2024. With the NFL's decision, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes Pittsburgh could be on the verge of releasing Sutton and starting fresh at slot cornerback.
"I think of the questions here, when the eight games is concluded, after the Giants Monday Night game, they may not take him back," Florio said during an interview with 93.7 The Fan. "They may decide by then, we're good, we're fine. There's no guaranteed money. They can move on from him if they want to once that suspension expires."
The Steelers could look in-house for replacement options in names like Anthony Averett, Beanie Bishop, Josiah Scott or Arnold Grayland. They could also explore the free agency market with names like Patrick Peterson, Ahkello Witherspoon or Chandon Sullivan.
Those eight games could be a determining factor in the team's decision, but the Steelers' schedule being vicious in the back half of the season, they may want all the help they can get. Including Sutton.
For now, they don't appear to have plans of moving on. They've been handing out more reps across the board at the position during Organized Team Activities and minicamp, and will continue to do so during training camp. As they await the season, they'll look for their Week 1 starters, and likely take any decisions that come after that from there.
