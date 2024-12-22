Steelers Could Get Several Starters Back From Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could get a few bigger names back on the field for Week 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs. After missing multiple players for several games in the row, the team is now hoping to get a much cleaner bill of health as they head back for a home stretch and finish off a three-games in 11-days skid.
According to head coach Mike Tomlin, names like wide receiver George Pickens, safety DeShon Elliott, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, quarterback Justin Fields and cornerback Donte Jackson are all eligable to return against the Chiefs. None played in Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Steelers have been without Pickens for three games, waiting for the star wideout to return from an unexpected hamstring injury. As the playoffs get closer and the team needs wins to keep their AFC North title hopes alive, they'll be looking to have their top wideout on the field on a short turnaround.
Elliott and Ogunjobi have missed two games with groin injuries, attempting to return to practice but being unable to finish a week and be active on game day. Their return would matter significantly against Patrick Mahomes and the 14-win Chiefs offense.
The return of Jackson would boost a Steelers secondary that is now likely without Joey Porter Jr. in Week 17. Porter left early in Week 16 with what was first believed to be a calf injury but has since been ruled a knee issue. Pittsbugh finished the game with Cory Trice and James Pierre on the outside, and are hoping to have one of their starters back before their next game.
