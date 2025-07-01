Steelers Could Sign Former Broncos Star Safety
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have moved on from Minkah Fitzpatrick, trading the All-Pro safety back to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith. The move added two star talents to their roster, but left a question mark at safety. A question they can answer in free agency.
Former Denver Broncos All-Pro safety Justin Simmons remains on the market, being one of the many big-name veterans still waiting for a job in 2025. At 31-years-old, Simmons is coming off his only years with the Atlanta Falcons, and with two interceptions and 62 tackles last season, he's still got plenty of gas left in the tank.
The Steelers have a few options in free agency. Former Baltimore Ravens' Marcus Williams and former Pitt standout Jordan Whitehead are both on the open market still. If the team wanted to move Ramsey to safety or Darius Slay back to safety, they could do that as well. They could also just left Juan Thornhill fill the role.
Signing Simmons gives them their biggest upside, though. He's easily the biggest name of all of their options, and there seems to be no slowing down in his game. With 32 interceptions, including six three seasons ago, he's a proven veteran and four-year All-Pro.
Mike Tomlin loves to add star players when they're "old and cheap," in his words. This season, the Steelers are all in. They're hunting for a championship and trying to end their drought with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and some massive changes on defense.
Simmons is likely cheap and probably considered "old" in the NFL. But he's an instant star to any defensive secondary, and the Steelers are trying to add as many stars as they can get their hands on.
If they don't want any questions about how they'll fill safety this season, Simmons is their best answer.
