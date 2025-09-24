Steelers Could Have Surprise Reunion With Veteran OL
Amidst their preparations for a trip to Dublin, Ireland, where they'll take on the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park in Week 4, the Pittsburgh Steelers welcomed an old friend back to their facility.
Offensive lineman Nate Herbig, who was surprisingly placed on the reserve/retired list by the Washington Commanders in late July only to be released late last week, has officially worked out for the Steelers upon becoming a free agent, per the NFL's transaction log.
It's safe to say Herbig's had a change of heart and is now looking to continue his football journey mere months after making the decision to hang up his cleats.
It remains to be seen if the Steelers end up signing the 30-year-old, but there's a need for veteran depth on the interior of the offensive line after Max Scharping suffered a torn ACL in practice last week.
Herbig is plenty familiar with Pittsburgh, having signed a two-year deal worth $8 million with the organization ahead of the 2023 campaign. He appeared in all 17 games, starting two of them, that year while becoming teammates with his brother and outside linebacker Nick, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
In line to serve as the Steelers' starting center last season, Herbig tore his rotator cuff in August and subsequently missed the entire year, opening the door for Zach Frazier to take his place.
The Commanders signed Herbig to a one-year contract in March, and he was expected to secure a 53-man roster spot, though his decision to retire put an early end to his time with the franchise.
Herbig spent his entire collegiate career at Stanford from 2016 to 2018. He wasn't drafted in 2019, however, and went on to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles.
He suited up in two games as a rookie for Philadelphia in 2019 before playing in 15 contests and making 12 starts during the 2020 campaign. In his final season with the team in 2021, he appeared in 16 contests and made five starts.
The Eagles released Herbig after he signed his restricted free agent tender in the spring of 2022, and the New York Jets proceeded to claim him off waivers. He started 11 games for them before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March 2023 and joining the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!