Steelers RB Suffers Head Injury
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 18 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and is questionable to return.
With the Steelers offense stalling down 19-7 with under 10 minutes remaining, Harris took a short pass from Russell Wilson and travelled 12 yards down to the Bengals' 31-yard line.
As multiple Cincinnati defenders converged on him as he went to the ground, however, Harris remained on the field after the play ended before slowly making his way to the blue medical tent alongside Pittsburgh's medical staff.
Russell Yurk, ESPN's rule analyst on the broadcast of the game, pointed out that Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt could've been penalized for lowering and making "forceful contact" with his helmet as he helped tackle Harris.
ESPN's Lisa Salters also noted that Harris went to the locker room after leaving the medical tent and was accompanied by a UNC doctor, further signaling that he was likely evaluated for a concussion.
Before exiting the contest, Harris had recorded 36 yards and a touchdown on 12 rushing attempts to go with three receptions for 22 yards.
On the year, the 2021 first-round pick has 1,043 rushing yards and six scores in addition to 285 yards through the air.
Harris has never missed a game throughout his four-year career and is set to reach free agency once the season concludes after Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option last offseason.
