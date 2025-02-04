Former Steelers OT Finds New Team
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Kellen Diesch has made a move from the NFL to the UFL, signing with the Arlington Renegades on January 30.
Diesch spent parts of the 2023 and 2024 with the Steelers. He was signed to a reserve/futures contract on January 17, 2024, before being released on May 13, 2024.
He has spent time with six NFL teams after going undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft. His first stop was with the Miami Dolphins, then the Chicago Bears, Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans followed. His last stop was with Tennessee, who released him back on December 26.
Diesch split his time in college between Texas A&M and Arizona State, garnering most of his playing time and honors with Arizona State, where he was a two-time second-team All-Pac-12 recipient in 2020 and 2021.
Diesch ran a 4.89 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, projecting well as a professional, but was unable to land a full contract with an NFL team. He will now get a chance to prove himself in the UFL, joining a Renegades team that won the 2023 XFL Championship before joining the UFL in the 2024 merger.
With zero appearances at the NFL level, it is hard to know how Diesch will project at the UFL level. He is now 27-years-old and will now join his seventh different team.
Diesch joins another former Steeler practice squad player in Adrian Ealy, who landed with the Renegades in early 2024.
