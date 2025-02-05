Kenny Pickett Shares Thoughts on Steelers Before Super Bowl
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, starter and first-round pick Kenny Pickett is set to play in Super Bowl LIX as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. Just three years into his NFL career, Pickett has already experienced what being traded is like, but found himself on the NFC's best team, and has a shot at a ring early in his career.
Pickett's time in Pittsburgh ended rather dramatically as the Steelers signed Russell Wilson, traded Pickett after he expressed his displeasure with the move, and allowing the team to trade for Justin Fields in his place.
Now, looking back, Pickett is thankful for how things turned out. He has a shot at a Lombardi Trophy with the team he grew up watching, and holds no hard feeling for his time with the Steelers.
"There’s ups and downs, like a lot of guys have around the league," Pickett told Steelers Now's Alan Saunders. "I’m grateful for all the people I’ve met [in Pittsburgh]. I wish it would have ended differently, but I’m here now, and I’m really excited to be at this game."
During his time with the Steelers, the team certainly had their struggles. Just making the playoffs his second season and having to replace Mitch Trubisky in his first, Pittsburgh wasn't a Super Bowl contender with Pickett running the show.
In Philadelphia, it's different. And while Pickett says he wishes things ended differently with the Steelers, he believes he's on a team that knows how to be great - and is doing it.
"Every place does it differently, but the ultimate goal is to be here [at the Super Bowl]," Pickett said. "There’s different ways to get here. I think this team, this franchise, has a really good plan on trying to get here. Seeing the way guys show up to work every day, there’s really no distractions. Guys are locked in, and there’s no secret as to why we’re here. We’ve got good players that show up to work."
