Steelers Cut Third-Year Lineman
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers cleared a spot on their roster following the conclusion of rookie minicamp and ahead of the start of Organized Team Activities.
The team announced this week that they had released third-year offensive lineman Kellen Deisch, who had spent all of the 2023 sesason on the Steelers' practice squad and didn't appear in a game.
Deisch entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing of the Miami Dolphins in 2022 following a successful two seasons as a graduate transfer at Arizona State. The Dolphins waived him in August of 2022 and he caught on with the Bears practice squad the following day. After spending the 2022 season on Chicago's practice squad, he was waived again and signed with the Steelers ona reserve/futures contract in January of this year.
The Steelers have invested heavily in their offensive line over the past two draft classes and free agency periods, making it tough for other linemen to earn snaps. Now Deisch will have to look elsewhere for an opportunity at the NFL level.
