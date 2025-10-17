Steelers TE Darnell Washington Goes Viral With Weight Graphic
PITTSBURGH -- While the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium for Thursday Night Football, not all that came from the game was negative.
Caught up in the midst of all of the offensive explosiveness was a light hearted discussion of the measurement stats for third year tight end Darnell Washington. Washington is now part of one of the deepest tight end rooms across the entire league, and was responsible for one of the four touchdowns that the Steelers scored in the game. All four of the touchdowns came in the air, and all were from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to tight ends. Jonnu Smith was on the receiving end of the first touchdown, Washington was responsible for the third, and Pat Freiermuth hauled in the second and fourth scores.
Darnell Washington Graphic Goes Viral
In the midst of the game, a screengrab of Darnell Washington's measurements that was displayed during the game went viral, as it listed Washington's weight as 300+
Washington has long been listed as 264 pounds on the official postings of the Steelers and the league, but has largely been considered to be heavier to some degree. The Amazon Prime Video graphic is the first time that any sort of official communication has listed him as above the 264 weight, but it is still unclear exactly how much he does weigh.
The weight caught the eye of play-by-play commentator Al Michaels, who also is wary of the 264 listing for Washington's weight. Michaels took to the broadcast to bring up his thoughts on the official measurement following Washington's first catch of the game.
"Darnell Washington's listed at 264 ... fat chance," Michaels said.
Washington has been able to use his 6'7 and supposed 300+ pound figure to his advantage before today, but it was quite evident that he had the size advantage when he hauled in his touchdown from Rodgers standing straight up on the goal line with little resistance.
Washington would then go on to go viral following his touchdown, as he made a touchdown dance that referenced a viral meme within itself. Washington did the "6-7" hand motions, a reference to an interview done with rising basketball star Taylen Kinney.
Washington has become a premium player through the last 10 or so games of his career, as he offered a bright spot towards the disappointing end of the last season and the strong start of the current season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!