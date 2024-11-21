Steelers QB Reveals Darnell Washington's Real Weight
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a two-pronged threat when it comes to the tight end position with the emergence of Darnell Washington to augment Pat Freiermuth.
That being said, the listed weight for Washington comes in at 264 pounds. According to multiple members of the team, including Russell Wilson, that weight is quite a bit off.
In a media availability, Wilson mentioned Washington's height when speaking about his ability as a playmaker.
"Darnell has got such big physical attributes," Wilson said. "In terms of, he's 315 pounds, can run, can catch."
Wilson also spoke on the versatility that Washington brings as a large receiver and blocker.
"How versatile he is,” Wilson said. "I think his ability to make plays down the field, his ability to catch the ball in the flat and jump over guys. His ability to be a key part of our run scheme and blocking and everything else. He has that grit. He has that mentality.”
Wilson isn't the only player to mention that his weight was off, as his fellow tight end Pat Freiermuth did so in October. Freiermuth called Washington "massive" and said his playing weight was not what was listed.
Washington weighed in at 272 pounds during his workouts at the 2023 NFL Combine, allowing him to run a 4.64 40-yard dash and excel among his peers. His combine performance earned him a third round selection by the Steelers, who now use him in a tandem with Pat Friermuth.
So far this season, Washington has caught 14 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. If he can continue to catch passes at a high rate, there is no reason why he can't become a top option at the tight end position by the end of the season and beyond.
