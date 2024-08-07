Steelers DB Suffers Lower-Body Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for their first preseason game against the Houston Texans. The team is already planning to rest seven of their key veteran players, but the majority of their roster is preparing to play their first game action of the 2024 season. Unfortunately for the Steelers, they may be adding an eighth player to that list.
During practice today, Steelers starting safety DeShon Elliott was unable to finish the session due to an apparent lower-body injury. According to reporters at training camp, Elliott went down awkwardly during a routine play and missed time during practice. Team beat reporter for Penn Live Nick Farabaugh shared his observations of the play via his X account.
DeShon Elliott joined the Steelers this offseason as a part of their impressive group of free agent signings. He inked a two-year deal to play alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick in the Steelers' secondary. Known as a physical player with versatility, he's expected to play an active role in the run and pass defense.
Following practice, there was no update given regarding Elliott's health. With the first preseason games just a few days away, it's likely that their expected starting safety will be held out as a precaution. With his absence and fellow starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick expected to be held out, the Steelers' depth players in the secondary will receive a larger opportunity to show what they can do.
Precautionary moves are the theme of the Steelers' training camp, especially when it comes to injuries. Russell Wilson is nursing a calf injury suffered several weeks ago. He won't play in their preseason game out of an abundance of caution. Similarly, players like Isaac Seumalo and Alex Highsmith have missed time due to minor injuries. Now DeShon Elliott is the latest player to be added to this list.
