Several Young Steelers Could Return After Bye Week
PITTSBURGH — The most recent draft class of the Pittsburgh Steelers is already making an impact as the team jumps out to a 3-1 record entering their bye week.
First-round pick Derrick Harmon has been an immediate contributor along the defensive line, while mid-round picks Jack Sawyer and Yahya Black have been impressive in small doses through four weeks. Two of their fellow draft classmates, however, have not been able to get their careers off the ground in 2025.
With the pending bye week and another week of preparation until their next game, the Steelers have the opportunity to finally get two of their most important rookies back into the fold. Sixth-round pick quarterback Will Howard and seventh-round defensive back Donte Kent are both eligible to come off the Reserved/Injured List and open up their practice window to return to the the 53-man roster.
The team hasn’t officially activated any of these players, but it’s a strong possibility that at least Howard and Trice return to practice with the goal of getting them in for their Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
For Howard, it could be a step back in the right direction after his impressive start to training camp. The first-year QB had earned the third-string position on the depth chart before a broken pinky sidelined him for the initial portion of the season. The 23-year-old could now be in line to stick as the number three/emergency quarterback for the rest of the year and take a more active role learning under Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph.
Defensive Back Help
Getting Kent back will be a welcomed addition for the defense. Mainly, having Kent gives the team another player they really like in the secondary. While superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey recovers from a lower-body injury that could keep him out multiple games, another NFL-caliber defensive back will be needed to keep their rotation going.
Trice Could Return
Adding to that potential help is another young player nearing a return.
Cory Trice Jr, a third-year cornerback brimming with potential, has been recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during training camp. The 25-year-old is well-regarded by the Steelers but has only played in six games in his NFL career due to multiple injuries. Still, the 6'3" DB is a strong outside cornerback who, when healthy, has the length and speed to blanket receivers.
He is an immediate help and contributor if he comes off the IR.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!