New Details Emerge in Robbery of Steelers QB
Additional details have emerged regarding the reported robbery of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson in Dublin, Ireland before the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park.
Per The Irish Times' Conor Gallagher, Thompson has yet to issue a formal complaint to Irish police in the aftermath of the incident, which is said to have occurred in the early hours of the morning of September 27 on Dame Street.
Thompson's phone was reportedly stolen from him during the encounter.
The Irish Times also stated that Thompson was treated by emergency services at the scene, with previous reports indicating he sustained minor injuries, but he did not require hospitalization.
The Steelers were made aware of the incident, and team spokesman Burt Lauten later released a statement on behalf of the organization.
"We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin," Lauten said, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident.”
The NFL Player's Association crafted their own press release stating that they've also looking into what happened and will continue supporting Thompson.
“We are aware of the incident involving Skylar Thompson in Ireland and are relieved to know he is okay,” they said. “The NFLPA is actively gathering more information and working to understand the full circumstances surrounding what took place. As always, our priority is the health and safety of our player members – especially as we continue to work on player protections and well-being while playing international games – and we will continue to support Skylar in any way he needs.”
Steelers players were not allowed to go out the night before the game as a result. They ultimately defeated the Vikings by a score of 24-21.
Thompson, a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins, signed a reserve/futures contract with Pittsburgh in January. With rookie signal caller Will Howard sidelined due to a hand injury that later landed him on the reserve/injured list, Thompson got plenty of playing time throughout the preseason and played well enough to earn a 53-man roster spot.
The 28-year-old sustained a hamstring injury ahead of Week 1, however, and joined Howard on IR leading into Week 2. Thompson is not eligible to be activated until Week 7.
